MOONSPELL - 1755 Album Streaming Ahead Of Official Release
October 27, 2017, 4 minutes ago
1755 marks the year of the horror when a giant earthquake destroyed the city of Lisbon. Almost 100,000 souls lost their lives, and this tragic event still belongs to one of the disastrous catastrophes in European history and nature. 2017 and in remembrance of the victims and the band's hometown, will mark the year of Moonspell’s new album, 1755, the 13th studio record by the Portuguese dark metal pioneers, which will see the light of day on November 3rd via Napalm Records.
From the first second, the conceptual dramaturgy of Moonspell’s new album feels like a detonation of the mind. Playful and mean-spirited. 1755 is their magnum opus, a musical masterpiece and the dark adventure into medieval times. Produced by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted, Dark Tranquility, Dir En Grey, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter), naturally this album is sang completely in Portuguese and will outclass all standards you have ever heard from Moonspell before.
Says the band: “So, the day is almost here. Nobody expected we would release an album so soon but 1755 gripped us to the point where we changed everything and dedicated ourselves into telling this amazing story on our new album. Our job is done, now we will take it upon the road as headliners in Portugal and Spain in October and November and a special guest to our fiends Cradle Of Filth next year. Festivals are also being booked. Now it’s turn to listen with an open mind to our new opus and decide if you want to take the travel into a dark day that brought our country, Portugal a brighter future.”
And advanced stream of the new album can be found below.
1755 will be available as a CD digi pack, digital download and LP gatefold edition, all available for pre-order here.
1755 tracklisting:
“Em Nome Do Medo”
“1755”
“In Tremor Dei” (featuring Portuguese guest vocalist Paulo Bragança)
“Desastre”
“Abanão”
“Evento”
“1 De Novembro”
“Ruínas”
“Todos Os Santos”
“Lanterna Dos Afogados”
Album stream:
“In Tremor Dei” music video teaser:
“Evento” lyric video:
“Todos Os Santos” lyric video:
Tour dates:
October
30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo (Special album release show)
31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo (Special album release show)
November
1 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club (Special album release show)
3 - Santiago, Spain - Malatesta
4 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
5 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
7 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol
Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is as follows:
January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany
February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia
(Photo - Paulo Mendes)