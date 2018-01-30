MOONSPELL Announce Tour Of Latin America

Portuguese dark metal pioneers Moonspell have announced their upcoming Latin America tour for April 2018. After last year's cancellation beyond the band's control, Moonspell will finally return to South America, kicking off on April 22nd in Bogotá, Colombia.

Says vocalist Fernando Ribeiro: "We consider this a fresh start after last year’s events and want all our wolves and witches in South America to know we will be coming back more often for you and will present you with one of the best shows that Moonspell ever had on the road, as witnessed by thousands already in Europe. We will be showcasing our new album 1755, on a show that mixes theatre and music as well as revisiting our classics and albums in between for the delight of the loudest crowds on earth: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, brace yourselves, the earth will shake!!! Under the spell!“

Tour dates:

April

22 - Bogotá, Columbia - Auditorio Lumiere

23 - Medellin, Columbia - Teatro Universidad Medellin

25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia

26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

28 - Recife, Brazil - Abril Pro Rock Festival

29 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - A Autentica

30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Roxy Club Live

May

1 - Santiago, Chile - Club Blondie

4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Heaven And Hell

Moonspell dates with Cradle Of Filth are listed below:

January

30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February

1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia

(Photo - Paulo Mendes)