MOONSPELL Announce Tour Of Latin America
January 30, 2018, an hour ago
Portuguese dark metal pioneers Moonspell have announced their upcoming Latin America tour for April 2018. After last year's cancellation beyond the band's control, Moonspell will finally return to South America, kicking off on April 22nd in Bogotá, Colombia.
Says vocalist Fernando Ribeiro: "We consider this a fresh start after last year’s events and want all our wolves and witches in South America to know we will be coming back more often for you and will present you with one of the best shows that Moonspell ever had on the road, as witnessed by thousands already in Europe. We will be showcasing our new album 1755, on a show that mixes theatre and music as well as revisiting our classics and albums in between for the delight of the loudest crowds on earth: Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, brace yourselves, the earth will shake!!! Under the spell!“
Tour dates:
April
22 - Bogotá, Columbia - Auditorio Lumiere
23 - Medellin, Columbia - Teatro Universidad Medellin
25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia
26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club
28 - Recife, Brazil - Abril Pro Rock Festival
29 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - A Autentica
30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Roxy Club Live
May
1 - Santiago, Chile - Club Blondie
4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Heaven And Hell
Moonspell dates with Cradle Of Filth are listed below:
January
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany
February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia
(Photo - Paulo Mendes)