MOONSPELL - English Version Of Wolves Who Were Men Biography To Be Released On October 31st; Deluxe Box Set Details Reveals

Formed over a quarter century ago, Moonspell have faced both triumph and tribulation to become the most internationally celebrated Portuguese metal band in history. It was announced back in May that, for the first time, their unique story is told in full in the new book, Wolves Who Were Men: The History Of Moonspell, scheduled for release in English language in fall 2019. The release date has now been confirmed for October 31st.

An epic, in-depth and candid read, author Ricardo S. Amorim follows the band from youthful black metal fans to experienced musicians battling the challenges of an ever-changing music industry, exploring Moonspell’s evolving sound while always focussing on the often-troubled human stories that lie behind the music. Including lengthy interviews with the group’s current and former members - as well as various comrades, including Rotting Christ, Cradle Of Filth, Samael, Kreator, The Gathering and Amorphis - it also features a wealth of images, many previously unpublished.

Presented by Crypt Publications, in unholy alliance with Cult Never Dies and Fernando Ribeiro's own Alma Mater, Wolves Who Were Men is due to be issued in a standalone paperback format, as well as a deluxe box set format, including several exclusive extras. Those excluisves include a CD featuring the out-of-print 1993 Anno Satanæ demo plus bonus tracks by pre-Moonspell outfit Morbid God, a large and extremely high-quality flag;, deluxe reinforced card box with hot foil gold Moonspell logo, 12 x 350gsm art prints, featuring superb photography of the band, Wolves Who Were Men double-sided print bookmark, guitar plectrum with double-sided print, and a certificate of authenticity signed by all band members.

Wolves Who Were Men: The History Of Moonspell is a must read for all Moonspell fans, as well as anyone interested in the continued development of the metal genre and the reality of life in a full-time metal band.

(Photo - Paulo Mendes)