MOONSPELL Film Lisbon Show For Upcoming DVD; Photos

Portuguese metal pioneers, Moonspell, who inspired entire genres and music scenes for decades, have just played one of their most special shows ever.

On February 4th, Moonspell appeared live at the Campo Pequeno arena in Lisbon, Portugal, to record their upcoming DVD in celebration of the band's 20th anniversary, together with 4,000 metal heads. This show includes three legendary records by Moonspell performed live on stage – from Wolfheart, Irreligious to their latest masterpiece Extinct.

Says the band: “The show was filmed for a DVD release via Napalm Records and we believe these will make the Portuguese wolves’ fans very, very proud. Moonspell broke their ticket sale recording for a headline show in Portugal and 4000 rabid fans have attended this show, making impossible history happen for a Portuguese metal band.“

Take a look at these monumental photos of Moonspell’s recent show in Lisbon, which will already give some exciting impression on the band's upcoming DVD, to be released via Napalm Records in the near future.