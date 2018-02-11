MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO "Rewrote More Than What He Translated" For English Version Of Purgatorial Poetry Book
February 11, 2018, 8 hours ago
Purgatorial is a collection of poems by Fernando Ribeiro, lead singer of the dark metal band Moonspell. The newly translated English version was released on February 9th and can be ordered here.
This anthology sees the light of the day via Alma Mater Books, a newly founded Portuguese printing house dedicated to release the poetry of musicians, actors, politicians, athletes and whoever still feels the impulse of communicating through the written word.
Fernando took upon his own hands the job of translating all the poems himself for a better and more personal end result. In his own words he states that he rewrote more than what he translated, bringing his original Portuguese pieces into a new light, fitting to the English language. It’s an intense and heavy book, getting into much more detail and proximity to the author’s expanse, even more than the lyrics he pens for Moonspell.
A trip into dark rooms of uncertain futures, of demonology lists and straight forward love poems. A must have for any Moonspell fan or for any enthusiast of dark poetic verse.
Moonspell is currently on the road in Europe with Cradle Of Filth. Remaining tour dates are as follows:
February
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia