MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO "Rewrote More Than What He Translated" For English Version Of Purgatorial Poetry Book

Purgatorial is a collection of poems by Fernando Ribeiro, lead singer of the dark metal band Moonspell. The newly translated English version was released on February 9th and can be ordered here.

This anthology sees the light of the day via Alma Mater Books, a newly founded Portuguese printing house dedicated to release the poetry of musicians, actors, politicians, athletes and whoever still feels the impulse of communicating through the written word.

Fernando took upon his own hands the job of translating all the poems himself for a better and more personal end result. In his own words he states that he rewrote more than what he translated, bringing his original Portuguese pieces into a new light, fitting to the English language. It’s an intense and heavy book, getting into much more detail and proximity to the author’s expanse, even more than the lyrics he pens for Moonspell.

A trip into dark rooms of uncertain futures, of demonology lists and straight forward love poems. A must have for any Moonspell fan or for any enthusiast of dark poetic verse.

Moonspell is currently on the road in Europe with Cradle Of Filth. Remaining tour dates are as follows:

February

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia