MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO's Purgatorial Poetry Book Now Available In English
January 1, 2018, 11 hours ago
Portuguese metal legends Moonspell have kicked off 2018 with the following update:
"We start the year with awesome news for all those who have waited for Fernando's poetry to be translated. Well, it's now available on Fernando's own publisher Alma Mater Books & Records, and you can find more about how to order it and get your copy!"
From Alma Mater Books & Records:
"Following the thread of great news for 2018, we are happy to announce the first book release of Alma Mater Books. As number one in our list we present to you Purgatorial (English version) by Fernando Ribeiro, Moonspell's lead singer and lyricist, which took upon his own hand the epic task of translating his entire poetry plus some, for this awesome volume.
Pre-order starts in January and we will confirm if we can assure selling the books on the road when Moonspell tours with their fiends Cradle Of Filth. In the meanwhile, stay tuned for the announcement of more releases from our other authors tomorrow and check Fernando's artist page for some samples of his poetry."
Moonspell recently issued the following announcement:
"We resume touring at theatres in Portugal Cine-Teatro Louletano in Loulé, 7/12, Algarve. January the 18th we kick off our trek with British Vamps, our fiends Cradle of Filth in Prague, Czech Republic, tickets are up for sale already for the whole tour."
Tour dates:
January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany
February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia