MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO's Purgatorial Poetry Book Now Available In English

Portuguese metal legends Moonspell have kicked off 2018 with the following update:

"We start the year with awesome news for all those who have waited for Fernando's poetry to be translated. Well, it's now available on Fernando's own publisher Alma Mater Books & Records, and you can find more about how to order it and get your copy!"

From Alma Mater Books & Records:

"Following the thread of great news for 2018, we are happy to announce the first book release of Alma Mater Books. As number one in our list we present to you Purgatorial (English version) by Fernando Ribeiro, Moonspell's lead singer and lyricist, which took upon his own hand the epic task of translating his entire poetry plus some, for this awesome volume.

Pre-order starts in January and we will confirm if we can assure selling the books on the road when Moonspell tours with their fiends Cradle Of Filth. In the meanwhile, stay tuned for the announcement of more releases from our other authors tomorrow and check Fernando's artist page for some samples of his poetry."

Moonspell recently issued the following announcement:

"We resume touring at theatres in Portugal Cine-Teatro Louletano in Loulé, 7/12, Algarve. January the 18th we kick off our trek with British Vamps, our fiends Cradle of Filth in Prague, Czech Republic, tickets are up for sale already for the whole tour."

Tour dates:

January

18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic

20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany

29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February

1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia