MOONSPELL Part Ways With Drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar

Portugal-based dark metal band, Moonspell, have announced the departure of drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar. The reason for his departure will remain between the parties involved and they ask that their privacy be respected.

The band have begun a new cycle and are already working with drummer Hugo Ribeiro (unrelated to their vocalist Fernando Ribeiro), with a new album to be recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Ulver, Ghost) between September and October of this year. The album will be released by Napalm Records, with Alma Mater Records distribution in Portugal, in the first half of 2021.

Updates to follow.

(Photo - Rui Vasco)