MOONSPELL - Portuguese Edition Of New Biography To Be Released In March; English Version Slated For September

Portuguese dark metal pioneers Moonspell have checked in with the following update:

"The new Moonspell biography, Lobos Que Foram Homens (out March 9th) written by Ricardo S. Amorim (guitars) is now available for pre-order in our webstore. A personal, cutting edge and complete testimony about the Portuguese wolves, with interviews with all current and past band members. Preface by our good friend Dani Filth. You can order here (Portuguese version only). The English translation is in the works and will be available in September."

Lobos Que Foram Homens will be available via Alma Mater Books & Records.

Purgatorial is a collection of poems by Fernando Ribeiro, lead singer of Moonspell. The newly translated English version was released on February 9th and can be ordered here.

This anthology sees the light of the day via Alma Mater Books, a newly founded Portuguese printing house dedicated to release the poetry of musicians, actors, politicians, athletes and whoever still feels the impulse of communicating through the written word.

Fernando took upon his own hands the job of translating all the poems himself for a better and more personal end result. In his own words he states that he rewrote more than what he translated, bringing his original Portuguese pieces into a new light, fitting to the English language. It’s an intense and heavy book, getting into much more detail and proximity to the author’s expanse, even more than the lyrics he pens for Moonspell.

A trip into dark rooms of uncertain futures, of demonology lists and straight forward love poems. A must have for any Moonspell fan or for any enthusiast of dark poetic verse.

Moonspell is currently on the road in Europe with Cradle Of Filth. Remaining tour dates are as follows:

February

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia