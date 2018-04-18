MOONSPELL Premier "Desastre" Live Video; Tour Dates Announced For Latin America, North America And Europe
April 18, 2018, an hour ago
The Portuguese wolverines are back! With the brand new live video for “Desastre” from their latest album 1755, Moonspell underline once more their reputation as one of Europe's best live bands. Watch the video below:
Moonspell will start the Latin America leg of of their 1755 World Tour this weekend. They will headline 10 shows, plus a slot on True Metal Stage at the prestigious Hell And Heaven festival in Mexico City on May 4th.
Latin American dates:
April
22 - Bogotá, Columbia - Auditorio Lumiere
23 - Medellin, Columbia - Teatro Universidad Medellin
25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia
26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club
28 - Recife, Brazil - Abril Pro Rock Festival
29 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - A Autentica
30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Roxy Club Live
May
1 - Santiago, Chile - Club Blondie
3 - Chihuahua, Chile - Teatro de la Ciudad
4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Heaven And Hell
6 - Merida, Mexico - Forum Mayan Hall
The band will be back in Portugal and on a string of summer festivals, before they head up to North America for dates with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity and Omnium Gatherum.
European dates:
May
19 - Damaia, Portugal - Cineteatro D. João V
June
14 - Régua, Portugal - V Concentração Motard do Douro
July
27 - Gerês, Portugal - Rock’Fest
29 - Crete, Greece - Chania Rock
August
3-5 - Gossnitz, Germany - Live’n’Loud
10 - Vagos, Portugal - Metal Fest
3-4 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Plamenech
North American dates (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)
September
7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
8 - Montreal - Cafe Campus
9 - Quebec City - Imperial de Quebec
10 - Toronto - Opera House
11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's
12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
15 - Winnipeg - Park Theatre
17 - Edmonton - The Starlite Room
18 - Calgary - Dickens
19 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's
29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
October
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards
10 - Durham, NC - Motorco
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall