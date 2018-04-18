MOONSPELL Premier "Desastre" Live Video; Tour Dates Announced For Latin America, North America And Europe

The Portuguese wolverines are back! With the brand new live video for “Desastre” from their latest album 1755, Moonspell underline once more their reputation as one of Europe's best live bands. Watch the video below:

Moonspell will start the Latin America leg of of their 1755 World Tour this weekend. They will headline 10 shows, plus a slot on True Metal Stage at the prestigious Hell And Heaven festival in Mexico City on May 4th.

Latin American dates:

April

22 - Bogotá, Columbia - Auditorio Lumiere

23 - Medellin, Columbia - Teatro Universidad Medellin

25 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia

26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

28 - Recife, Brazil - Abril Pro Rock Festival

29 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - A Autentica

30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Roxy Club Live

May

1 - Santiago, Chile - Club Blondie

3 - Chihuahua, Chile - Teatro de la Ciudad

4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Heaven And Hell

6 - Merida, Mexico - Forum Mayan Hall

The band will be back in Portugal and on a string of summer festivals, before they head up to North America for dates with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity and Omnium Gatherum.

European dates:



May

19 - Damaia, Portugal - Cineteatro D. João V

June

14 - Régua, Portugal - V Concentração Motard do Douro

July

27 - Gerês, Portugal - Rock’Fest

29 - Crete, Greece - Chania Rock

August

3-5 - Gossnitz, Germany - Live’n’Loud

10 - Vagos, Portugal - Metal Fest

3-4 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Plamenech

North American dates (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)

September

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8 - Montreal - Cafe Campus

9 - Quebec City - Imperial de Quebec

10 - Toronto - Opera House

11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

15 - Winnipeg - Park Theatre

17 - Edmonton - The Starlite Room

18 - Calgary - Dickens

19 - Vancouver - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's

29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

October

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

10 - Durham, NC - Motorco

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall