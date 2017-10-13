MOONSPELL Premier “Evento” Lyric Video

Portugal-based dark metal pioneers, Moonspell, are back with a brand new album, 1755. Set to be released on November 3rd via Napalm Records, this record will outclass all standards you have ever heard from Moonspell before. The band have released a lyric video for the new song “Evento”.

From the first second the conceptual dramaturgy Moonspell have created feels like a detonation of the mind. 1755 is more than just the band's new magnum opus: It's the musical version of the year of horror where a giant earthquake wrecked their home Lisbon. Naturally this album comes and is sung in Portuguese. The album, produced by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted, Dark Tranquility, Dir En Grey, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter) also features Paulo Bragança, supplying a hauntingly voice of a Fado fallen angel who is a big part of the Portuguese culture. His fascinating vocals are featured in "In Tremor Dei" (eng.: "Fear Of God").

Says Fernando: “I have been fascinated with Portuguese history since I can remember. The year of 1755 marked the birth of a new Portugal. Much more than just the greatest natural disaster ever to occur on European soil, the great Lisbon Quake, shockwaves can not be reduced to a dramatic death toll. From absolute tragedy, a new city was born, giving way to a new time where Portuguese relied more on themselves than on the crown or the cross, granting us, much of the city, the lay country, the free will that we enjoy today. This is not just another album from us. It’s a musical and lyrical History document, a homage we pay to our legacy and to the amazing skills and resilience of our fellow Portuguese back then, of all mankind when brought down to the knees by the violent forces of Nature and Reason. Whatever is, is right... yet the earth shakes."

1755 tracklisting:

“Em Nome Do Medo”

“1755”

“In Tremor Dei” (featuring Portuguese guest vocalist Paulo Bragança)

“Desastre”

“Abanão”

“Evento”

“1 De Novembro”

“Ruínas”

“Todos Os Santos”

“Lanterna Dos Afogados”

“Todos Os Santos” lyric video:

1755 is a dark adventure in medieval landscapes - emotionally, technically and completely earthshaking. The album is available for pre-order here.

Tour dates:

October

30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo (Special album release show)

31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo (Special album release show)

November

1 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club (Special album release show)

3 - Santiago, Spain - Malatesta

4 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

5 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

7 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is as follows:

January

18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic

20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany

29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February

1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia

(Photo - Paulo Mendes)