MOONSPELL Premier “Evento” Lyric Video
October 13, 2017, an hour ago
Portugal-based dark metal pioneers, Moonspell, are back with a brand new album, 1755. Set to be released on November 3rd via Napalm Records, this record will outclass all standards you have ever heard from Moonspell before. The band have released a lyric video for the new song “Evento”.
From the first second the conceptual dramaturgy Moonspell have created feels like a detonation of the mind. 1755 is more than just the band's new magnum opus: It's the musical version of the year of horror where a giant earthquake wrecked their home Lisbon. Naturally this album comes and is sung in Portuguese. The album, produced by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted, Dark Tranquility, Dir En Grey, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter) also features Paulo Bragança, supplying a hauntingly voice of a Fado fallen angel who is a big part of the Portuguese culture. His fascinating vocals are featured in "In Tremor Dei" (eng.: "Fear Of God").
Says Fernando: “I have been fascinated with Portuguese history since I can remember. The year of 1755 marked the birth of a new Portugal. Much more than just the greatest natural disaster ever to occur on European soil, the great Lisbon Quake, shockwaves can not be reduced to a dramatic death toll. From absolute tragedy, a new city was born, giving way to a new time where Portuguese relied more on themselves than on the crown or the cross, granting us, much of the city, the lay country, the free will that we enjoy today. This is not just another album from us. It’s a musical and lyrical History document, a homage we pay to our legacy and to the amazing skills and resilience of our fellow Portuguese back then, of all mankind when brought down to the knees by the violent forces of Nature and Reason. Whatever is, is right... yet the earth shakes."
1755 tracklisting:
“Em Nome Do Medo”
“1755”
“In Tremor Dei” (featuring Portuguese guest vocalist Paulo Bragança)
“Desastre”
“Abanão”
“Evento”
“1 De Novembro”
“Ruínas”
“Todos Os Santos”
“Lanterna Dos Afogados”
“Todos Os Santos” lyric video:
1755 is a dark adventure in medieval landscapes - emotionally, technically and completely earthshaking. The album is available for pre-order here.
Tour dates:
October
30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo (Special album release show)
31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo (Special album release show)
November
1 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club (Special album release show)
3 - Santiago, Spain - Malatesta
4 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
5 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
7 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol
Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is as follows:
January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany
February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia
(Photo - Paulo Mendes)