MOONSPELL Re-Launch Official Website; Exclusive Wolpack Fan Club Up And Running

Potuguese metallers Moonspell have checked in with the following update:

"After many years without a site, the band is happy to announce that www.moonspell.com is back and live, with all you need to know about the band plus some novelties. We will also be running an exclusive fan-club for our most die-hard fans, you can read on the Wolfpack area and if you're curious enough, you can send an e-mail to wolfpack@moonspell.com for more info. Please note that only after February the 1st will our team start running it and answering your questions.

Please visit, hope the fans make this website a place to know more about Moonspell, get tickets for our shows and purchase our records and merchandise. Have a great week!"

Moonspell.com