MOONSPELL Reveal Details For Upcoming Lisboa Under The Spell Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD; Video Trailer

A unique and solemn spell seems to shroud every spot as soon as Portuguese alchemists Moonspell enters the stage - and it was a very special evening indeed when the band played an exceptional show at the Campo Pequeno arena in their hometown Lissabon on February 4th, 2017. That inimitable bond between the gothic metal act and 4,000 of their fans in the sold-out venue is pure electricity, captured for all eternity on the massive Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD package Lisboa Under The Spell which will be released on August 17th via Napalm Records.

The band on the new live epos: "We are thrilled to announce the release of our brand new Live DVD/Blu-Ray/3CD, Live album, entitled Lisboa Under The Spell! It was recorded live on our breathtaking capitol city of Lisbon and it’s nothing short of an epic trek of more than three action packed hours! We have played Wolfheart, Irreligiosuplus Extinct in full, invited a bunch of guests, summoned our biggest strength to be up to the task, and it feels awesome to unleash a long awaited live release from Moonspell. This edition will be full packed with amazing material, bonus CDs from the shows, a in depth documentary about the band, top sound, dramatic flair and a human picture of thousands of Portuguese witches and wolves under the spell. A great document of what we are on and off stage. Don’t miss out and visit Lisbon through the eyes of Moonspell fans and the genius work of director Victor Castro."

It was definitely about time, since Moonspell aficionados have been thirsting for a new live release ever since Lusitanian Metal (2008). Thus, Lisboa Under The Spell is not simply a visual testimony to the success of Portugal`s biggest metal band - it is a celebration of the unbound creativity and pure magic that is Moonspell.

Lisboa Under The Spell will be available in the following formats:

- BD/DVD/3-CD DVDPac (6 pages Digipack, 28 pages booklet, 29 tracks + Rockumentary, 3 full length filmed shows, behind the scenes & making of videos, Gallery)

- 3LP Gatefold (29 tracks) Black/Gold/Blue Vinyl

- LTD Deluxe Fanbox incl.

* BD/DVD/3-CD DVD Pac

* Coverflag

* Lanyard & Pass

* Pendant

* Patch

Tracklisting:

I - Rockumentary - band documentary by Victor Castro

II - Wolfheart Show - full album played live

"Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)"

"Love Crimes"

"Of Dream And Drama"

"Lua D’inverno"

"Trebaruna"

"Ataegina"

"Vampiria"

"An Erotic Alchemy"

"Alma Mater"

III - Irreligious Show - full album played live

"Perverse Almost Religious"

"Opium"

"Awake!"

"For A Taste Of Eternity"

"Ruin & Misery"

"A Poisoned Gift"

"Raven Claws" (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

"Mephisto"

"Herr Spiegelmann"

"Fullmoon Madness"

IV - Extinct Show - full album played live

"All Gone From The Wild" (Intro)

"Breathe (Until We Are No More)"

"Extinct" (Feat. Carolina Torres)

"Medusalem"

"Domina"

"The Last Of Us"

"Malignia"

"Funeral Bloom"

"A Dying Breed"

"The Future Is Dark"

V - Making Of - show day

VI - Gallery - live and backstage pics

Tour dates:

June

29 - Chania, Greece - Chania Rock Festival

July

13 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

August

3 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava Vplamenech

September (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

15 - Winnipeg, MN - Park Theatre

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's

29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

October (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

10 - Durham, NC - Motorco

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Lineup:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitar

Pedro Paixão - Guitar, Keyboard

Aires Pereira - Drums

Mike Gaspar - Bass

(Photo - Paulo Mendes)