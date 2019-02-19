MOONSPELL To Reissue Night Eternal With Three Bonus Tracks; Limited Edition Double Vinyl LP Available For Pre-Order

Night Eternal is the eighth studio album by Portuguese gothic metal pioneers Moonspell, originally released in 2008. It was pre-produced in Portugal with Waldemar Sorychta, recorded in Denmark at the Antfarm Studio. Night Eternal still belongs to Moonspell's most distinctive records to date, and a must have in every well-sorted Moonspell record collection.

Frontman Fernando Ribeiro: "It’s been more than ten years since its original release but this one it’s still very deeply representative of what Moonspell is. Besides, it does sounds actual and it’s a hard find in the market. Owning the rights to the album, we decide to use them to improve the edition and to bring you almost like a Night Eternal’s director cut, which we hope that can bring great memories or great findings your way.

Properly remastered and with the full tracklist of all songs we wrote and recorded for this album (including 'Age Of Mothers', 'Earth Of Mine' and 'Unhearted'), Alma Mater records is proud to bring yet another Moonspell title home, and of course wishes to thank you for keep on collecting our releases. Regardless of the time that keeps running from us so fast and so slippery, music keeps us in timeless company, as eternal as the night, as if in a spring of rage, first light of our day."

Night Eternal will be reissued on April 13th in the following album formats:

- CD

- 2LP Gatefold with 6-pages-booklet

- 2LP Galaxy Splatter Blue Black

The album pre-order is currently up and running here.

Night Eternal' tracklisting:

Side A

"At Tragic Heights"

"Night Eternal"

"Shadow Sun"

"Scorpion Flower"

Side B

"Moon In Mercury"

"Hers Is The Twilight"

"Dreamless (Lucifer And Lilith)"

Side C

"Spring Of Rage"

"First Light"

Side D

"Age Of Mothers" (bonus track)

"Earth Of Mine" (bonus track)

"Unhearted" (bonus track)