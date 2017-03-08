MOONSPELL To Release 1755 Album This Year; First Details Revealed

Portuguese metal pioneers, Moonspell, will release their new album this year. The band is currently in pre-production with John Phipps at their home studios (Inferno) in Portugal.

The album will be titled 1755 and it's a quite surprising twist of events and direction for the band. Versing the Great Lisbon Earthquake (1755), the band has developed a lyrical concept that looks into the death and rebirth of Lisbon and how the disaster changed religion, politics and philosophy in the whole of Europe. The surprise is that the album will be fully sung in Portuguese!

What was supposed to be just a 4-song bonus for the Lisboa Under The Spell DVD/Blu-Ray (recorded last February in Lisbon with 4,000 wild fans attending, to be released in 2018) evolved into a full length album that will be produced by Tue Madsen (Antfarm Studios, Denmark) who worked with the band in a few previous releases (Under Satanae, Night Eternal, Alpha Noir/Omega White).

In the band's own words, Fernando (lead singer) explains: "We fell in love with the concept and made perfect sense to sing it in our national language, Portuguese. I guess we were just waiting for the right opportunity to work on such an album. Musically it will be heavier than Extinct. It will be earthshaking but also very detailed with orchestrations and percussion as we want people to relive the Lisbon of the 18th century. Singing it in Portuguese, allowed me to find a different expression as a vocalist and my job is to be the survivor of the Earthquake, roaming the ruins and telling you all about it."

The band will tour Latin America soon and will play several festivals in the summer. Find all dates listed below:

April

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

May

4 - Karmoy, Norway - Karmoygeddon Metal Festival

12 - Cagliari, Italy - Fabrik

13 - Borgo Priolo, Italy - Dagda Live

25 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3

26 - Monterrey, Mexico - Cafe Iguana

31 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Cifco

June

2 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Peppers Club

3 - Bogota, Columbia - Revolution Bar

4 - Medellin, Columbia - Teatro Matacandelas

10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

13 - Mentevideo, Uruguay - Music Box

14 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Clash Club

15 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Granfinos

16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Music Hall

17 - Recife, Brazil - Catamaran

18 - Fortasleza, Brazil - Armazem

20 - Belem, Brazil - Botequim

25 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Imperator

July

1 - Muehlheim an der Ruhr, Germany - Castle Rock

5-8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Open Air

11-16 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmaraton Fesztvál

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

August

16-19 - Dinkelsbuehl, Germany - Summer Breeze

September

2 - Markneuenkirchen, Germany - ReeveLand Festival