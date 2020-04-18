MORBID ANGEL - Altars Of Madness Ultimate Edition Due In May

On May 29th, Earache Records is releasing the Altars Of Madness ultimate edition from legendary Florida death metallers Morbid Angel. This essential reissue features not only the original classic album, but a second disc of ‘JuvenilIa’ live at Rock city November 1989 during the the Grindcrusher tour with Napalm Death. Altars Of Madness has been recreated using full dynamic range mastering, pressed from the original master tapes giving the listener a more aggressive and dynamic audio experience.

This Ultimate Edition digipak includes new 2020 artwork, as well as the fan favourite CD bonus track “Lord of All Fevers & Plague” in full dynamic range for the very first time. The release also marks the very first time that the blistering live set has ever been available on CD.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Immortal Rites“

“Suffocation“

“Visions From The Dark Side“

“Maze Of Torment“

“Lord Of All Fevers & Plague“

“Chapel Of Ghouls“

“Bleed For The Devil“

“Damnation“

“Blasphemy“

“Evil Spells“

Disc 2:

“Immortal Rites“

“Suffocation“

“Visions From The Dark Side“

“Maze Of Torment“

“Chapel Of Ghouls“

Guitar Solo

“Bleed For The Devil“

“Damnation“

“Blasphemy“

“Lord Of All Fevers & Plague“

“Evil Spells“

