MORBID ANGEL Announce US Headlining Tour With WATAIN, INCANTATION

Legendary death metal titans, Morbid Angel, will blaze US stages this fall on a month-long headlining tour. The 2019 USA Sickness Tour begins November 21 in Houston, Texas and runs through December 21 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Support will be provided by Swedish black metal practitioners Watain and American death metal veterans Incantation. Ticket go on sale Thursday, August 29.

Comments Morbid Angel's Steve Tucker of the band's latest trek, "We are really stoked to be doing this tour together with our brothers in Watain and Incantation! This is a relentless lineup of pure evil and uncompromised dark art! We look forward to melting the faces off of all of you seeking the comfort of the dark!"

Dates:

November

21 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

22 - Gas Monkey Bar 'N' Grill - Dallas, TX

23 - Come And Take It Live- Austin, TX

25 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

26 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

27 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

30 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

December

1 - Hawthorn Theatre - Portland, OR

2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

4 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

5 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

6 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

7 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

8 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

10 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

11 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

13 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

14 - The Warsaw - New York, NY

15 - Reverb - Reading, PA

16 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

18 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

19 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

21 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL