MORBID ANGEL Announce US Tour; Kingdoms Disdained To Be Released On Limited Edition Vinyl For Record Store Day

Legendary death metal icons Morbid Angel will kick off a US headlining tour this spring. Slated to commence on April 16th and run through May 17th, the month-long journey includes a headlining set at the New England Metal & Hardcore Fest. Direct support will be provided by Misery Index from April 16th to April 25th and Origin from April 26th through the tour's conclusion. Additional support will be provided by Dreaming Dead and Hate Storm Annihilation. See all confirmed dates below.

Morbid Angel will be touring in support of their studio album Kingdoms Disdained, released in December via Silver Lining Music. Kingdoms Disdained reunites founding guitarist Trey Azagthoth with bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker. Captured at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by Morbid Angel with Erik Rutan, the record delivers eleven pieces of devastatingly dynamic death metal.

Silver Lining Music will release a limited edition 12" picture disc edition of Kingdoms Disdained in honor of Record Store Day on April 21st. The disc - featuring the original cover art created by mixed-media artist Ken Coleman - will be housed in a clear PVC sleeve with product sticker and be available in all countries worldwide which participate in Record Store Day.

Tour dates:

April

16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

17 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

18 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

19 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

20 - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest @ The Palladium - Worcester, MA

21 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall - Amityville, NY

23 - Mr. Small's Theatre - Millvale, OH

24 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

25 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

26 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Music Hall - Minneapolis, MN

30 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

May

1 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

7 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

8 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

9 - Regent Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

10 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

11 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

13 - Historic El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

15 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX

17 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX