MORBID ANGEL – Blessed Are The Sick Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Available For Preorder

Earache Records is presenting a very long overdue reissue of the revered second album from Florida's death metal titans Morbid Angel. Widely renowned as the kings of the death metal genre, with their revolution and unapologetic sound, Blessed Are The Sick is finally getting the Full Dynamic Range treatment that has enhanced many other albums, including both Altars Of Madness and Covenant (also available).

Pressed from the original master tapes and specially recreated using full dynamic range mastering, their FDR vinyl are regarded as one of the best series of vinyl reissues around. The FDR mastering process allows the music's nuance to shine through, and gives these classic albums a more ferocious and dynamic sound, enabling the listener to immerse themselves in the full audio heaviness.

Preorders available at this location.

This FDR vinyl follows on from last week's announcement of six previous Full Dynamic Range vinyl reissues being made available once more this summer:

Entombed - Left Hand Path

Terrorizer - World Downfall

Morbid Angel - Covenant

Bolt Thrower - Warmaster

Carcass - Necroticism: Descanting The Insalubrious

Napalm Death - From Enslavement To Obliteration