MORBID ANGEL Enlist ANNIHILATED Drummer SCOTT FULLER; New Album Update Issued

Tampa, Florida-based death metal legends Morbid Angel announced last year that they have signed with UDR Music for all territories exclusively outside Japan. Guitarist Trey Azagthoth has checked in with the following update on the band’s upcoming ninth studio album:

“We have all the drums recorded for the new record, performed by Scott Fuller from Annihilated, and will soon start on the guitars, vocals and bass. It has been awesome working with Erik Rutan and Mana Studios. We have a really cool collection of new material. There are also lots of touring plans for this new year so we hope to see you all on the road!!!!”

Morbid Angel are delighted to be back working with people who know metal music and will ensure the band reaffirms their status as the world's greatest death metal band.

"We are extremely excited to be in this partnership with UDR," said Steve Tucker. "We are looking forward to making a great album and destroying the stage at many shows. UDR is a great label that supports the bands that they believe in, and we are proud to be one of those bands! Looking forward to a successful partnership!"

Formed in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1984, Trey Azagthoth played with several lineups before joining up with David Vincent and Pete Sandoval from grindcore specialists Terrorizer, as well as Richard Brunelle. It was this lineup that recorded and released the first Morbid Angel album in 1989, Altars Of Madness, which is widely recognized as a masterpiece and one of the major cornerstones of death metal music. Their intricate yet incredibly heavy music, featuring Azagthoth's supremely technical yet ferociously feral guitar work, has seen Morbid Angel become one of the top selling death metal bands in the world.

Striking a consistent chord of dark, dissonant death-metal empathy with their loyal fanbase, and with the world in its current state, this is the perfect time for Morbid Angel to ascend once more.

