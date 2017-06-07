MORBID ANGEL - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire New York City Show Posted

Morbid Angel performed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on May 29th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Summoning Redemption"

"Bil Ur-Sag"

"I"

"Warped"

"Nothing Is Not"

"To The Victor The Spoils"

"Curse The Flesh"

"Prayer Of Hatred"

"Covenant Of Death"

"Praise The Strength"

"Beneath The Hollow"

"Ageless, Still I Am"

Encore:

"He Who Sleeps"

"Umulamahri"

“We are excited to get back out on tour with longtime friends and death metal brothers Suffocation as main support,” says Steve Tucker and Trey Azagthoth. “We have added the technical thrash metalers Revocation and also Withered to what will promise to be a great night. The tour will also mark the unveiling of the new lineup of Morbid Angel featuring Scott Fuller (Annihilated, Errorgeist) on drums, and Dan Vadim Von (guitarist / frontman of the American death metal band VadimVon) on second guitar.”

Says Dan: "It is an honour to stand among my brothers Trey, Steve and Scott in the one and only Morbid Angel."

Scott states: "I'm beyond thrilled and excited to have claimed the drum throne with my brothers in the mighty Morbid Angel! We are chipping away right now on the new album at Mana Recording with our great friend Erik Rutan! Stay tuned!"

Steve Tucker adds: “I am stoked to get out and do some bad ass shows. This will be a devastating tour and I am looking forward to watching every band.”

“We are excited to bring back lots of cool songs that haven’t been in the live sets for a long while. Do you suffer the same sickness????” - Trey Azagthoth

Tour dates:

June

7 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada

8 - Denver CO - Bluebird

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

13 - Portland, OR - Dame’s

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues