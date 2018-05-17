MORBID ANGEL Frontman STEVE TUCKER - "Death Metal Without TREY AZAGTHOTH Is Like Rock N' Roll Without EDDIE VAN HALEN"

Capital Chaos TV recently spoke with Steve Tucker of Morbid Angel about his love of California, his mindset when recording Gateways To Annihilation, individuality differences between Europe and U.S.A., the importance and contribution of Morbid Angel's Trey Azagthoth to death metal in general and more.

Morbid Angel recently unveiled the unsettling new video for "Garden Of Disdain" from the band's recently-issued Kingdoms Disdained full-length. Produced by Nadar Sadek, "Garden Of Disdain" is a tale of allegory and Sumerian-fueled vision. Bristling with gore and metaphor, Sadek has created a disturbing piece that depicts the darkest, most hopeless sides of the human condition.

"My intention is to create a visual parallel to the song," offers Sadek, "a theme which repeats, yet within the loop-lay textures are controlled twists and turns. It was a bonus that I had the opportunity to use Sumerian iconography as well as obscure symbols of the pre-ancient past such as the Merkaba, a galaxy-roaming vessel."

"Nader does some of the most interesting and dark visual art I have ever seen," says bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker. "We were excited to work with him and see our musical ideas put into such amazing visuals!"