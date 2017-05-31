MORBID ANGEL Frontman STEVE TUCKER On Early Musical Memories - “My Mother Took Me To An ALICE COOPER Concert At The Age Of Nine”; Video

Morbid Angel vocalist/bassist Steve Tucker is featured in a new edition of 20 Questions With Scooter.

Speaking about his earliest musical memories, Tucker states: “My earliest musical memories would have been my mother’s music. Early on I can remember my mother listening to everything that’s old that’s great, I mean everything from The Beatles, which may be shocking to people ‘cause I’m a metal guy, but I absolutely love The Beatles. My mother listened to that from the time I was born until… she still listens to it. I still listen to it actually… the late Beatles years, I guess the “drug years” man, they were great. My mother listened to Alice Cooper. She took me to an Alice Cooper concert at the age of nine man, and that was… that was pretty eye-opening. Kinda weird, Alice Cooper was in the midst of his recovery, so a lot of dancing whisky bottles and shit like that on the stage… kinda weird stuff for a kid. But at the same time, I think I got the theatrics of it. I’d been listening to Alice Cooper in the background my entire life, so I knew every word to everything and still do. She listened to quite a bit of southern rock. She listened to early AC/DC. I can remember being seven, maybe eight years old and listening to High Voltage.”

Listen to more in the video below:

Morbid Angel are currently on their first official tour of the United States in 2017. The tour kicked off on May 23rd in Orlando, Florida at the Beachum and continues around the country until June 27th, in New Orleans at the House Of Blues. The clip below features the band performing the new song "Warped".

Tour dates:

May

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Small’s

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

3 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic

7 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada

8 - Denver CO - Bluebird

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

13 - Portland, OR - Dame’s

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues