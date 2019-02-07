MORBID ANGEL Frontman STEVE TUCKER On Upcoming Tour With CANNIBAL CORPSE - "It's Almost Like A Victory Run"; Audio

Steve Tucker joins the Talk Toomey podcast to talk about all things Morbid Angel, football, touring and more. They discuss the band's upcoming tour with Cannibal Corpse, touring with Pantera back in the day, and what's changed over the years in the crowd.

On if they will play David Vincent-era songs: "We're playing something from every, from almost every album. I don't think we're, we're not doing anything from the livid... That was a temporary thing that was really honestly I tried to explain this to people and people only hear what they want to hear but that was really with Trey. Trey wanted to play. He didn't want to go out and play the same exact songs that he was just playing previously a year before or whatever. He wanted to play some songs that he didn't hadn't had the opportunity to play in 10 years... I mean honestly from a fan standpoint, if those aren't your favorite songs and I ok I see where you could be... You got to give an artist space to be an artist man sometimes and what it really did was it refresh these songs for him. He now had three years you know of not playing God of Emptiness or whatever, you know what I mean?"

On the upcoming tour with Cannibal Corpse: "On this tour we're going to be coming out from the time we hit the stage to the time we walk off, it's going to be nonstop music. The only break will be when we have to change from six string to seven string guitars. That will be done as quickly as possible so that we can play as many songs in our allotted time as we can... We see this tour like it's sort of almost like a victory run... We're going out with friends man... We're playing great venues and everything so we're really actually going to come out and just go old school just as many songs as possible as quickly as we can possibly do."

Morbid Angel's tour dates with Cannibal Corpe, Blood Incantation, and Necrot are listed below.

February

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

19 - Tucson, AZ - Club Xs

20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

March

1 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

4 - Chicago, IL - The Concord

7 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater