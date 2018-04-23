MORBID ANGEL Frontman STEVE TUCKER - "One Of My Biggest Influences Is JAMES HETFIELD; The Other One Would Be LEMMY"

Capital Chaos TV recently caught up with Morbid Angel frontman Steve Tucker. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Q: Out of all the albums that you were a part of, what was your favorite or least favorite to work on?

Tucker: "We’re talking over 20 years worth of albums. Every single album has its own challenge. I mean, the first album I came in on was probably one of the most difficult ones, for me, was Formulas. Because of the amount lyrics and things like that. Formulas was a 12 hour a day job for months on end to make it happen. So I would have to say, only by default because it was the first one, Formulas would have definitely been the most difficult."

Q: For the time that you were out of Morbid Angel, do you have a favorite David Vincent era album?

Tucker: "Covenant is, to me, an amazing album. And for me dude, not a knock on David at all, but Morbid for me has always been about Trey. It's always been about Trey’s ability and Trey's vision and things like that. I view David the same way as I view myself, which is to finish it. Our job is to polish it up and turn it into finalized songs. But Trey is the true genius behind it. I really think Covenant and the flow of that being the third album you’re almost used to the process, things like that, I think it was a very very exceptional album. And for myself, the one, for me being on, Gateways was somehow this fluid exception to the rules, you know? It just went so well."

Q: With you playing and being apart of one of the most legendary acts within metal, who are some of your greatest influences for playing or live?

Tucker: "One of my biggest influences is James Hetfield, and I mean prior to '92 or '93. James Hetfield for me is the epitome of a frontman. We share the same job essentially. He’s playing guitar and I’m playing bass but we share the same job. I still to this day, think he is the predominant man as far as it comes with frontmen. The other one would be Lemmy. Lemmy was just a monster. He wasn’t so refined as James Hetfield, he was much nastier, but there’s something about that guy being in the middle and holding it all all down like that for me was very influential. And Blackie Lawless from W.A.S.P. is another guy who was very influential for me. The frontman is not an easy job. It’s not a job, I think, a lot people could even do. It’s not a job a lot of people would want. It would scare the shit out of them."

Morbid Angel kicked off a US headlining tour on April 16th, which runs through May 17th. The month-long journey includes a headlining set at the New England Metal & Hardcore Fest. Direct support will be provided by Misery Index from April 16th to April 25th and Origin from April 26th through the tour's conclusion. Additional support will be provided by Dreaming Dead and Hate Storm Annihilation. See all confirmed dates below.

Morbid Angel will be touring in support of their studio album Kingdoms Disdained, released in December via Silver Lining Music. Kingdoms Disdained reunites founding guitarist Trey Azagthoth with bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker. Captured at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by Morbid Angel with Erik Rutan, the record delivers eleven pieces of devastatingly dynamic death metal.

Silver Lining Music will release a limited edition 12" picture disc edition of Kingdoms Disdained in honor of Record Store Day on April 21st. The disc - featuring the original cover art created by mixed-media artist Ken Coleman - will be housed in a clear PVC sleeve with product sticker and be available in all countries worldwide which participate in Record Store Day.

Tour dates:

April

23 - Mr. Small's Theatre - Millvale, OH

24 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

25 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

26 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Music Hall - Minneapolis, MN

30 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

May

1 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

3 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

7 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

8 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

9 - Regent Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

10 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

11 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

13 - Historic El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

15 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX

17 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX