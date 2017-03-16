MORBID ANGEL Frontman STEVE TUCKER Talks Forthcoming Album, Working With ANNIHILATED Drummer SCOTT FULLER In New Interview

Steve Tucker of Morbid Angel recently guested on The Metal Magdalene on Metal Messiah Radio to give the listeners a studio update. The band is currently recording new music at Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, FL with producer and former Morbid Angel guitarist Erik Rutan.

Morbid Angel recently announced their first official tour of the United States in 2017. The tour will commence on May 23rd in Orlando, Florida at the Beachum and continue around the country until June 27th, in New Orleans at the House Of Blues.

“We are excited to get back out on tour with longtime friends and death metal brothers Suffocation as main support,” says Steve Tucker and Trey Azagthoth. “We have added the technical thrash metalers Revocation and also Withered to what will promise to be a great night. The tour will also mark the unveiling of the new lineup of Morbid Angel featuring Scott Fuller (Annihilated, Errorgeist) on drums, and Dan Vadim Von (guitarist / frontman of the American death metal band VadimVon) on second guitar.”

Says Dan: "It is an honour to stand among my brothers Trey, Steve and Scott in the one and only Morbid Angel."

Scott states: "I'm beyond thrilled and excited to have claimed the drum throne with my brothers in the mighty Morbid Angel! We are chipping away right now on the new album at Mana Recording with our great friend Erik Rutan! Stay tuned!"

Steve Tucker adds: “I am stoked to get out and do some bad ass shows. This will be a devastating tour and I am looking forward to watching every band.”

“We are excited to bring back lots of cool songs that haven’t been in the live sets for a long while. Do you suffer the same sickness????” - Trey Azagthoth

Tour dates:

May

23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

28 - Boston, MA - Brighton

29 - New York NY - The Gramercy Theater

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Small’s

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

3 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic

7 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada

8 - Denver CO - Bluebird

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

13 - Portland, OR - Dame’s

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Trey and Steve are currently still in Mana Recording in Flordia, continuing work with Erik Rutan on the new album, which is planed for a 2017 release via UDR / JVC worldwide.