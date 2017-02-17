MORBID ANGEL - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Repress Of Altars Of Madness Album Available; Video Trailer Streaming

Earache Records has issued a Full Dynamic Range (FDR) vinyl repress of Morbid Angel’s classic album, Altars Of Madness.

Says the label: “Arguably the greatest death metal album of all time, Altars Of Madness by Floridan legends Morbid Angel will be available on vinyl once again, this time having been given the FDR treatment that improved other classic metal albums from the likes of Carcass, Napalm Death, Bolt Thrower and Entombed amongst others.

“For those of you still unaware, our Full Dynamic Range releases were made in response to the so-called "loudness wars", with the dynamic range of music being restricted more and more in an effort to make it sound louder. These releases, on the other hand, deliver music at its optimum sound level dynamically, leaving the listener to decide on the playback level. In essence, you head the tracks as they were made and intended to sound, with no loss of quality.”

Available on:

* Darkside Black (March 31st)

* Immortal White (Shipping Now)

* Blasphemy Yellow (Shipping Now)

Order at this location.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

“Immortal Rites”

“Suffocation”

“Visions From The Dark Side”

“Maze Of Torment”

Side B:

“Chapel Of Ghouls”

“Bleed For The Devil”

“Damnation”

“Blasphemy”

“Evil Spells”

Trailer: