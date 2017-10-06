MORBID ANGEL - New Album Kingdoms Disdained Due In December, Cover Art Revealed
Morbid Angel will release their new album entitled, Kingdoms Disdained, on December 1st - pre-orders and tracklisting will be available soon - the artwork can be seen below.
In live news, Morbid Angel will embark on a European / UK tour next month, confirmed dates are as listed:
November
8 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden
9 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden
10 - Bla - Oslo, Norway
11 - Aalborg Metal Festival - Aalborg, Denmark
12 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany
14 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
15 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
16 - Bierkeller - Bristol, United Kingdom
17 - Sound Control - Manchester, United Kingdom
18 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland
19 - The Academy - Dublin, Ireland
21 - The Classic Grand - Glasgow, United Kingdom
22 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
24 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
25 - Turock - Essen, Germany
26 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands
28 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof e.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany
29 - Musik & Frieden im Black Room - Berlin, Germany
30 - Poxima - Warsaw, Poland
December
1 - Mega Club - Katowice, Poland
2 - Winter Masters of Rock - Hala Euronics - Zlin, Czech Republic
3 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
5 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
6 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
8 - Bolwerk - Sneek, Netherlands
9 - Tivoli Pandora - Utrecht, Netherlands
10 - 130bpm - Cassel, Germany