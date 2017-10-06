MORBID ANGEL - New Album Kingdoms Disdained Due In December, Cover Art Revealed

Morbid Angel will release their new album entitled, Kingdoms Disdained, on December 1st - pre-orders and tracklisting will be available soon - the artwork can be seen below.

In live news, Morbid Angel will embark on a European / UK tour next month, confirmed dates are as listed:

November

8 - Sticky Fingers - Göteborg, Sweden

9 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden

10 - Bla - Oslo, Norway

11 - Aalborg Metal Festival - Aalborg, Denmark

12 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

14 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

15 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

16 - Bierkeller - Bristol, United Kingdom

17 - Sound Control - Manchester, United Kingdom

18 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland

19 - The Academy - Dublin, Ireland

21 - The Classic Grand - Glasgow, United Kingdom

22 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

24 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands

28 - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof e.V. - Wiesbaden, Germany

29 - Musik & Frieden im Black Room - Berlin, Germany

30 - Poxima - Warsaw, Poland



December

1 - Mega Club - Katowice, Poland

2 - Winter Masters of Rock - Hala Euronics - Zlin, Czech Republic

3 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

5 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

6 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

8 - Bolwerk - Sneek, Netherlands

9 - Tivoli Pandora - Utrecht, Netherlands

10 - 130bpm - Cassel, Germany