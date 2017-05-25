MORBID ANGEL Perform New Song "Warped" For The First Time At US Tour Kick-Off Show In Orlando; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
Morbid Angel are currently their first official tour of the United States in 2017. The tour kicked off on May 23rd in Orlando, Florida at the Beachum and continue around the country until June 27th, in New Orleans at the House Of Blues. The clip below features the band perfming a new song entitled "Warped".
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Summoning Redemption"
"Bil Ur-Sag"
"I"
"Warped" (live premiere)
"Nothing Is Not"
"To the Victor the Spoils"
"Cleansed in Pestilence (Blade of Elohim)"
"Prayer of Hatred"
"Covenant of Death"
"Praise the Strength"
Encore:
"He Who Sleeps"
"Ageless, Still I Am"
"Umulamahri"
“We are excited to get back out on tour with longtime friends and death metal brothers Suffocation as main support,” says Steve Tucker and Trey Azagthoth. “We have added the technical thrash metalers Revocation and also Withered to what will promise to be a great night. The tour will also mark the unveiling of the new lineup of Morbid Angel featuring Scott Fuller (Annihilated, Errorgeist) on drums, and Dan Vadim Von (guitarist / frontman of the American death metal band VadimVon) on second guitar.”
Says Dan: "It is an honour to stand among my brothers Trey, Steve and Scott in the one and only Morbid Angel."
Scott states: "I'm beyond thrilled and excited to have claimed the drum throne with my brothers in the mighty Morbid Angel! We are chipping away right now on the new album at Mana Recording with our great friend Erik Rutan! Stay tuned!"
Steve Tucker adds: “I am stoked to get out and do some bad ass shows. This will be a devastating tour and I am looking forward to watching every band.”
“We are excited to bring back lots of cool songs that haven’t been in the live sets for a long while. Do you suffer the same sickness????” - Trey Azagthoth
Tour dates:
May
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest
28 - Boston, MA - Brighton
29 - New York NY - The Gramercy Theater
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Small’s
June
1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
2 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
3 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic
7 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada
8 - Denver CO - Bluebird
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
13 - Portland, OR - Dame’s
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues