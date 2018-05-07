MORBID ANGEL Premiers Unsettling Nader Sadek-Produced "Garden Of Disdain" Music Video; North American Tour Underway

Legendary death metal unit Morbid Angel today unveils the unsettling new video for "Garden Of Disdain" from the band's recently-issued Kingdoms Disdained full-length.

Produced by Nadar Sadek, "Garden Of Disdain" is a tale of allegory and Sumerian-fueled vision. Bristling with gore and metaphor, Sadek has created a disturbing piece that depicts the darkest, most hopeless sides of the human condition.

"My intention is to create a visual parallel to the song," offers Sadek, "a theme which repeats, yet within the loop-lay textures are controlled twists and turns. It was a bonus that I had the opportunity to use Sumerian iconography as well as obscure symbols of the pre-ancient past such as the Merkaba, a galaxy-roaming vessel."

"Nader does some of the most interesting and dark visual art I have ever seen," says bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker. "We were excited to work with him and see our musical ideas put into such amazing visuals!"

Morbid Angel is currently in the midst of a US headlining tour. The month-long trek kicked off on April 16th and will run through May 17th with support provided by Origin, Dreaming Dead and Hate Storm Annihilation. See all remaining dates below.

May

7 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

8 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

9 - Regent Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

10 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

11 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

13 - Historic El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

15 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX

17 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX