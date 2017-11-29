MORBID ANGEL Streaming New Track "For No Master"

Morbid Angel’s ninth studio album, Kingdoms Disdained, will be released worldwide on December 1st via Silver Lining Music (JVC in Japan). The album is available for pre-order at this location, where you can also hear the album opener, “Piles Of Little Arms”. Another track from the album, "For No Master", is available for streaming below.

Kingdoms Disdained reunites guitarist and founder Trey Azagthoth with bassist and vocalist Steve Tucker to create this world beating apocalyptic soundtrack. The album will be available in CD (jewel case and digipack with lenticular cover), 180g vinyl in a gatefold, and digital download. Those who pre-order will receive an immediate download of “Piles Of Little Arms”. A special edition boxset will be available for pre-order shortly.

Just one play of Morbid Angel’s searing, incendiary Kingdoms Disdained, and you’ll realize that this is the only true current aural document of a world sinking into uncharted despair.

“The album title says it all,” states Tucker. “Everybody’s fed up and nobody can figure out how to fix it. We’ve got all these miniature wars in neighbourhoods, cities, countries, and we’ve got people with varying opinions causing chaos, yet everyone is doing what they feel is right. Which all makes it feels like the world has reached a point of utter madness and confusion.”

Recorded at Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, FL and produced by Morbid Angel with Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Hate Eternal, Six Feet Under, Belphegor), Azagthoth, Tucker, and drummer Scotty Fuller, have created 11 pieces of devastatingly dynamic death metal.

Tracklisting:

“Piles Of Little Arms”

“D.E.A.D”

“Garden Of Disdain”

“The Righteous Voice”

“Architect And Iconoclast”

“Paradigms Warped”

“The Pillars Crumbling”

“For No Master”

“Declaring New Law (Secret Hell)”

“From The Hand Of Kings”

“The Fall Of Idols”

“For No Master”: