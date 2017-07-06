MORBID ANGEL - Video Trailer Posted For Upcoming Blessed Are The Sick Full Dynamic Range Vinyl

Earache Records is presenting a very long overdue reissue of the revered second album from Florida's death metal titans Morbid Angel. Widely renowned as the kings of the death metal genre, with their revolution and unapologetic sound, Blessed Are The Sick is finally getting the Full Dynamic Range treatment that has enhanced many other albums, including both Altars Of Madness and Covenant (also available). A video trailer for the release, shipping on August 18th, is available for streaming below.

Pressed from the original master tapes and specially recreated using full dynamic range mastering, their FDR vinyl are regarded as one of the best series of vinyl reissues around. The FDR mastering process allows the music's nuance to shine through, and gives these classic albums a more ferocious and dynamic sound, enabling the listener to immerse themselves in the full audio heaviness.

Pre-orders available at this location.