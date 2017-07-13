MORBID ANGEL - Video Trailer Posted For Upcoming Covenant Full Dynamic Range Vinyl

On September 8th, Earache Records will release a Full Dynamic Range vinyl reissue of Morbid Angel’s third album, Covenant (1993). A trailer video can be seen below.

Made with the full support of the band, Covenant has been specially remastered from the original tapes in Full Dynamic Range (FDR) audio, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the album a more ferocious, immersive and dynamic sound than ever before. Order at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Rapture”

“Pain Divine”

“World Of Shit (The Promised Land)”

“Vengeance Is Mine”

“Lion's Den”

“Blood On My Hands”

“Angel Of Disease”

“Sworn To The Black”

“Nar Mattaru”

“God Of Emptiness”