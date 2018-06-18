MORDANT RAPTURE Streaming New Song "Unsightly Beast"

Mordant Rapture, the San Jose, California-based group delivering powerful symphonic heavy technical death metal will release their debut EP, The Abnegation, on July 13th via The Artisan Era. The new track "Unsightly Beast" is available for streaming below.

The Abnegation is a five-song whirlwind of symphonic and blackened technical death metal influenced by the grandiose nature of film scores and also by groups such as Spawn Of Possession, Emperor, Necrophagist, and Dissection. Pre-orders can be placed at this location.

Active since 2013, The Abnegation will be the group's first release, due in part to Mordant Rapture labouring for years writing and re-inventing themselves until satisfied with songs they considered top-notch.

Tracklisting:

"Unsightly Beast"

"Withered"

"A Plea Above Ashes"

"Quell The Voiceless"

"Natal Trophies"

"Unsightly Beast":

"Quell The Voiceless" lyric video: