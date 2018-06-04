MORDANT RAPTURE Unveil "Quell The Voiceless" Lyric Video

Mordant Rapture, a San Jose, California-based group delivering powerful symphonic heavy technical death metal will release their debut EP, The Abnegation, on July 13th via The Artisan Era.

The Abnegation is a five-song whirlwind of symphonic and blackened technical death metal influenced by the grandiose nature of film scores and also by groups such as Spawn Of Possession, Emperor, Necrophagist, and Dissection. Active since 2013, The Abnegation will be the group's first release, due in part to Mordant Rapture laboring for years writing and re-inventing themselves until satisfied with songs they considered top-notch.

Today the band launched the first single / lyric video from The Abnegation, "Quell The Voiceless".

The Abnegation cover art and tracklisting:

"Unsightly Beast"

"Withered"

"A Plea Above Ashes"

"Quell The Voiceless"

"Natal Trophies"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. For further details, visit Mordant Rapture on Facebook.