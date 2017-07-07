MORDATORIUM To Release Obsessed With Death In August

Chicago death metal trio Mordatorium announce the August 25th release of their new album Obsessed With Death. Inspired by the likes of Grave, Vallenfyre, and Entrails, Mordatorium deliver harsh, biting death metal fueled by the sounds of the early British and Swedish scenes. A promo video for new song "The Culling" can be seen below.

With main man Andrew Oosterbaan handling guitars, bass, and vocal duties, alongside Pearl Kacew on drums, recording for Obsessed With Death began over the final months of 2016 and the album was completed in the spring of 2017. The cover artwork and visual design was created by Lauren Gornik Illustration.

Andrew Oosterbaan comments: "We're very excited to present this album, as it has been a long time in the making. A couple of the songs are almost two years old now! It's also a big pleasure to be able to unleash the first full-length Mordatorium release featuring acoustic drums and my longtime partner in crime Pearl. Obsessed With Death continues the trend begun on 2014's Raw, steering away from the more melodic and experimental material of Mordatorium's early years in favor of some more straight forward and nasty sounding death metal. I absolutely love the old-school looking artwork that Lauren did for us, as I feel it fits the current style of the band nicely."

Tracklisting:

"Rampage"

"Obsessed With Death"

"Beheaded"

"The Culling"

"Biting Cold"

"Murder Castle"

"Overmind"

"The Gallows"

"The Butcher"

