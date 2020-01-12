More NEIL PEART Tributes Pour In From BILL WARD And ACE FREHLEY – “We Spent Many A Evening Laughing And Exchanging Jokes”

The music community continues to mourn the passing of Rush legend Neil Peart. New tributes have come in from original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward.

Says Frehley: “Neil will be greatly missed as a precise & innovative drummer! He was also a good friend, and when we toured together in the '70s, we spent many an evening laughing and exchanging jokes & road stories till the sun came up! My condolences and prayers go out to his family and Alex & Geddy!"

Ward writes: "Red Barchetta has become even more potent today after the news of your passing. Red Barchetta is sad today, and fondly reminding my wife and I of times and places long gone, but still sweet in our hearts.

"What is left is a life's work to praise, converse about, to be in awe of, knowing the world is a better place for your triumphs. What you did in the moments you had, what you created, lends itself to the richness of life, and for those who embraced your passion and love, I believe we are better for it. My wife and I respectfully thank you.

"Our condolences to family members, friends, fellow musicians, and the fans. RIP Neil.

"Love, Bill Ward"

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has posted a video from the Record Parlour in Hollywood, CA, listening to Rush in celebration of Neil Peart and talking music. The accompanying message to the video, found below, is Bach's tribute to Peart, who passed away on January 7th after losing his battle with brain cancer.

Bach: "I'll never understand how hard it hits us all when a hero dies even though I never really knew the person. I was fortunate enough to meet Neil Peart twice in my life and will treasure those memories forever. When I got the news yesterday that he was no longer with us, I put on Permanent Waves and wept for about two hours straight. A physical response, not of my control. I did not know what to do with the rest of the day I was so sad. So I got in the car and went to the Record Parlour and we cranked Rush all night long.

The Record Parlour knows exactly what a record store should be. Turns out this was the absolute perfect place for me last night in my mourning of the greatest drummer the world will ever know. Was going to go get dinner after the record store but there was no need. Chad and Chris ordered pizza into the store and we hung out for hours talking about rock and roll. Nowhere else I would have rather been last night. Thank you to all of you at the record Parlour for being so cool and getting me home safe. Neil Peart.... thank you for making the impossible seem easy. Thank you, Neil, for showing us all the ultimate possibilities of what music can be. Thank you for being such an important part of all our lives. It truly feels like you were a member of the family. Your music will never die in our hearts."

Rush shared the following message when news of Peart's passing was made public:

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma).

"We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name.

"Rest in peace brother."

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020