MORGAN RIDER AND THE DEEP DARK RIVER Release "Ignite The Tempests" Music Video

Canada’s Morgan Rider And The Deep Dark River are kicking off 2020 with their new music video, "Ignite The Tempests". The track comes off their second instalment in The Deep Dark River quadrilogy saga - Leviathan And The Deep Dark Blue (North Soul Records) released this past November.

Morgan Rider explains the story of track: "For 'Ignite The Tempests', the choruses are slower and doomier, they give a reprieve from the harder intro, mid section and outro to tell the story of The Tempest, who is enraged and casts his full weight upon the shore-dweller structure - crushing it utterly. His throes ignite the storms of the oceans and his writhing withers the numbers of the loathsome shore-dwellers. With a titanous gale of might, he sends the waters in full force at the green shores - crushing the structures of the poisoning shore-dwellers, bringing ruinous death to their kind and drowning the lands for many miles."

Morgan Rider And The Deep Dark River combine all the humble qualities of blues, folk and classical into a well-balanced, artfully crafted musical reflection on life, hope and old-fashioned storytelling while delivering a uniquely fresh and uplifting listening experience.

Tracklisting:

“Beneath The Crushing Tides”

“The Immeasurable Fathoms”

“Dread”

“Ignite The Tempests”

“The Seafaerers”

“When The Waves Are Stilled”

“Where The Light May Never Reach”

“The Immeasurable Fathoms” (acoustic)

“Dread” (acoustic)

“Ignite The Tempests” (acoustic)

“The Seafaerers” (acoustic)

“When The Waves Are Stilled” (acoustic)

“The Seafaerers”:

Tour dates:

January

2 - Georgetown, ON - Uncorked On Main

4 - St. Thomas, ON - Railway City Brewing Company

10 - Lindsay, ON - Boiling Over's Coffee Vault

11 - Cambridge, ON - Jackass Brewery

12 - Bowmanville, ON - Chronicle Brewing Co.

25 - Campellford, ON - That Little Pub

February

1 - Belleville, ON - The Beaufort Pub