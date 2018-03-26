MORGANA LEFAY Confirmed To Play Karlslundsfestivalen 2018 In Sweden; Announce First Ever Show In Greece

Swedish bashers Morgana Lefay, who have been silent for years, have been confirmed to play the Karlslundsfestivalen in their home town of Bollnäs, Sweden this summer. Organizers have issued the following update:

"It's finally done! And with the record in hand, it would have almost been easier to get The Ramones here, but now... the rumors have been been around online for a couple of years: 'Have they put down?' and 'Is it over?' from small fanzine in the deepest forests of Chile to large warehouses in the States like Rolling Stones. No one's had a clue. Until now today!"

Karlslundsfestivalen takes place on June 29th and 30th at Langnäsparken. Go to this location for information and updates.

In addition, Morgana Lefay have confirmed their first ever performance in Greece. On October 21st they will play in Athens at the Kyttaro live club with German metal veterans Sacred Steel. Event information (in Greek) can be found here.