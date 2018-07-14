MORGANA LEFAY - Fan-Filmed Video From Bollnäs Karlslundsfestivalen 2018 Posted

Swedish bashers Morgana Lefay performed at the Karlslundsfestivalen in their home town of Bollnäs, Sweden on the weekend of June 29th and 30th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

In addition, Morgana Lefay have confirmed their first ever performance in Greece. On October 21st they will play in Athens at the Kyttaro live club with German metal veterans Sacred Steel. Event information (in Greek) can be found here.