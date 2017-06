German death metal band, Morgoth, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015. Video footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Ungod”

“Sold Baptism”

“God Is Evil”

“Snakestate”

“Resistance”

“Suffer Life”

“Bodycount”

“Traitor”

“Under The Surface”

“Isolated”