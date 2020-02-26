MÖRK GRYNING Announce First Ever US Tour

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will be touring the US for the first time ever. In the last years, the Swedes have returned to the stage triumphantly with live performances in Stockholm (Sweden), at Party San Open Air (Germany), and at Eindhoven Metal Meeting (the Netherlands). Now, they're ready to bring their furious live show to North American soil.

Eternal Eclipse Over North America tour dates:

April

30 - Brooklyn, NY - The Paper Box (Art Noir Extreme Fest II)

May

1 - Baltimore, MD - Rituals

2 - Columbus, OH - The Spacebar

3 - Chicago, IL - Livewire

4 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

5 - Atlanta, GA - 529 Bar

6 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

Season Of Mist recently announced the signing of Mörk Gryning. The band are gearing up to release their next opus. Stay tuned for details.

Regarding the signing, the band comments: "The sleepers are asleep no more. The dead are resting peacefully no more. After many years of slumber, the old flame of chaos has flared up once again to fill our hearts and souls.

"We are very proud to announce that our new album will be released under the banner of Season Of Mist. A label not only known for their extremely strong collection of artists, but also for their professional and honest work over many years.

"This album is a creation of Mörk Gryning's original members Goth Gorgon and Draakh Kimera with contributions from members who were part of us on later releases.

"Music wise, it returns to the melody based, straightforward style of the debut Tusen år har gått with hellish blast beats alternated with epic pagan rhythms and acoustic breaks. A furious assault upon the civilized world and a descent into the nether regions of the world beyond. Join us into the maelstrom!"

(Photo - Peter Wendin)