MÖRK GRYNING Pay Homage To BATHORY With New Song "A Glimpse Of The Sky"; Audio

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will release their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on October 23, making it the band's debut to the label. The second single from the upcoming album, "A Glimpse Of The Sky" can be heard below.

The band comments, "This is our homage to Bathory - the Blood Fire Death'era. It's got a steady groove in contrast to most of the other songs on the album. The lyrics will speak for themselves: 'Ripped apart / Our hearts are fed to the vultures / The soil has been cursed / Our souls like silent statues of stone.'"

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On The Elysian Fields"

"Fältherren" video:

Lineup:

Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums

Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals

Avathar - Lead Guitar

Recording lineup:

Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards

Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards

Avathar: Lead Guitar

C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”

Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”

Guest musicians:

Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”

Live members:

C-G - Drums

Aeon - Keyboards

(Photo - Peter Wendin)