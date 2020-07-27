MÖRK GRYNING Shares Teaser For Upcoming Hinsides Vrede Album; Video

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, have announced the details of their new album, Hinsides Vrede. The record will be released via Season Of Mist on October 23, making it the band's debut to the label.

The tracklisting can be found below while pre-sales will be available soon. A new music teaser can also be found below, by way of a visualizer by Guilherme Henriques.

Mörk Gryning comments, "We are proud to announce that we finally have a new album ready. It's been a long wait, but we are still just as hungry. It goes straight to the core of what we are; brutal and melodic, dark and euphoric. Prepare to join our maelstrom once again!"

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On the Elysian Fields"

Teaser:

Lineup:

Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums

Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals

Avathar - Lead Guitar



Recording lineup:

Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards

Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards

Avathar: Lead Guitar

C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”

Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”

Guest musicians:

Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”

Live members:

C-G - Drums

Aeon - Keyboards

(Photo - Peter Wendin)