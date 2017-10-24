MORK Streaming “Eremittens Dal” Track Featuring DIMMU BORGIR’s SILENOZ

Peaceville Records released Mork’s third album, Eremittens Dal, on October 13th on vinyl and CD. Order the album at this location, and listen to the title track “Eremittens Dal”, featuring Dimmu Borgir guitarist Silenoz, below.

Primarily inspired by the works of Darkthrone and Burzum, Mork’s third album stands as a tribute to the spirit of old-school Norwegian black metal. Raw production and ice-cold riffs combine with the band's dynamic and atmospheric twists and the album effortlessly alternates between the ferocious and the melancholy, with themes of hate, death, seclusion and misanthropy.

The suitably grim pencil cover art comes courtesy of Jannicke Wiese-Hansen, who famously made artwork for early Burzum and Satyricon releases. Having featured guest vocals from Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto on its previous album, Eremittens Dal includes special guest appearances from Dimmu Borgir's Silenoz who contributes vocals on two tracks, plus additional bass parts from 1349's Seidemann. The album was mixed by Freddy Holm at Kleiva Studio and mastered at Enormous Door in the US.

"Mork caught my attention a couple of years ago and I was immediately drawn to the atmospheric and reclusive soundscapes, enticed by the desolate and solitary approach - true to the old Norwegian black metal ways. It was as if I was thrown back in time. So when I got asked to add vocals on two tracks I didn't hesitate to comply, I just instantly knew I was meant to have a part in it!" - Silenoz (Dimmu Borgir)

"I have seen the future of black metal, and its name is Mork. Halden Hellfire!” - Seidemann (1349)

Tracklisting:

“Hedningens Spisse Brodder”

“Holdere Av Fortet”

“Forsteinet I Hat”

“Eremittens Dal”

“I Hornenes Blide”

“Likfølget”

“Et Rike I Nord”

“I Enden Av Tauet”

“Mørkets Alter”

“Gravøl”

“Eremittens Dal”:

“Mørkets Alter” lyric video:

“I Hornenes Blide” video: