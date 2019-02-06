MORS PRINCIPIUM EST Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

The Right To Rock has issued their latest podcast (episode #249), featuring Mors Principium Est vocalist Ville Viljanen and guitarist Andy Gillion. They took time out of their busy schedule to discuss the band's tales from the road. The guys explain that it is not easy touring, especially when it is overseas.

Featured tracks on the podcast include: City of Thieves - "Lay Me to Waste", Treat - "Build the Love", Tracy G - "Agony", Haken - "Puzzle Box", Mors Principium Est - "The Meadows of Asphodel", "Apprentice of Death", "Reclaim the Sun".

Check out the podcast here.