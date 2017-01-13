MORS PRINCIPIUM EST Premier “Apprentice Of Death” Music Video

Melodic death metal act Mors Principium Est have released a video for “Apprentice Of Death”, a track from their new album, Embers Of A Dying World, out on February 10th via AFM Records on digipak, limited gatefold red-black marbled vinyl (500 copies), and download. Check out the new clip below, and pre-order the album now - choose your shop here.

The album artwork was painted by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom):

Tracklisting:

“Genesis”

“Reclaim The Sun”

“Masquerade”

“Into The Dark”

“The Drowning” (Bonus Track)

“Death Is The Beginning”

“The Ghost”

“In Torment”

“Agnus Dei”

“The Colours Of The Cosmos”

“Apprentice Of Death”

“Apprentice Of Death” video:

“Reclaim The Sun” video:

Album preview:

Studio diaries:

Part 1:

Part 2: