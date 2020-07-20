MORS PRINCIPIUM EST To Release Seven Album In October; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

July 20, 2020, 42 minutes ago

Finnish melodic death metal legends, Mors Principium Est, will release their seventh studio album, entitled Seven,  in Japan on October 21 via Marquee/Avalon and worldwide on October 23 via AFM Records.

The album, full of heavy riffs, brutal vocals and hauntingly beautiful melodies, will be available as digipak CD, digital, ltd. gatefold vinyl and strong ltd. gatefold vinyl exclusive in AFM Shop, here.

Tracklisting:

"A Day For Redemption"
"Lost In A Starless Aeon"
"In Frozen Fields"
"March Of War"
"Rebirth"
"Reverence"
"Master Of The Dead"
"The Everlong Night"
"At The Shores Of Silver Sand"
"My Home, My Grave"



