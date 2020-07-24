MORTA SKULD – “Extreme Tolerance” Lyric Video Streaming

U.S. death metal legion Morta Skuld will release their new album, Suffer For Nothing, September 25 via Peaceville Records. Preorder here. New lyric, "Extreme Tolerance", is streaming below.

David Gregor explains, “The idea for behind this track was that we are living in a different world these days, and a lot of things that we used to embrace are no longer around. Compassion for others is getting harder to come by in every area of our lives And the fact that many of us are bullied in every area of our lives, whether it be work or online or in person we must be more sensitive than we ever have had to be before.”

Suffer For Nothing, the band’s sixth studio opus to date, twists the carnage up to whole new levels with a fresh serving of pulverizing death metal excellence. With flawless execution and crushing production from Belle City Sound, the quartet brutalize the senses with razor-sharp riffing and insane solos. This is no-nonsense high caliber death metal, showing that the old guard are still among the strongest, coinciding with the band’s 30th anniversary.

Cover art by SV Bell (Rotting Christ, Amorphis):

Tracklisting:

“Extreme Tolerance”

“Abyss Of The Mind”

“Dead Weight”

“Divide The Soulless”

“The Face I Hate”

“Forbidden”

“Godlike Shell”

“Suffer For Nothing”

“Facing Mortality”

“Machines Of Hate”

"Extreme Tolerance" lyric video: