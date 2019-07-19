MORTEM Featuring ARCTURUS, THORNS, MAYHEM, 1349 Members To Release Ravnsvart Album In September

Formed by Marius Vold and Steinar Sverd Johnsen in 1989, Mortem was one of the first extreme metal bands to surface in Norway, releasing the highly coveted and brutal Slow Death demo, with Euronymous and Dead of Mayhem acting as producer and cover artist respectively.

After the release of Slow Death, the band was laid to rest with members going on to form and feature in acclaimed titans such as Arcturus and Thorns, both of which would become mainstays in the Black Metal scene and beyond.

In a moment of nostalgia - plus a desire for something more brutal beyond the current vessel of Arcturus - the corpse of Mortem was revived and the unholy duo of Marius and Steinar joined forces once more.

The long-awaited album – Ravnsvart - possesses the same raw brutality and spirit as the original incarnation, plus fresh elements that are uniquely woven into the fabric of the early sounds of Scandinavian Black Metal, and crafted into a masterpiece of sinister horror. Joining the duo is Hellhammer from the legendary Mayhem on drums and Tor Stavenes of 1349/Svart Lotus on bass. Find preorder options at this location.

Mortem have confirmed they will be appearing at Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Transylvania on Friday, August 2nd, the first chance for fans to hear tracks from the new album.

Tracklisting:

“Ravnsvart”

“Sjelestjeler”

“Blood Horizon”

“Mørkets Monolitter”

“Truly Damned”

“Demon Shadow”

“Port Darkness”

“The Core”

“Ravnsvart”: