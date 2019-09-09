MORTIFERUM Stream New Song "Funereal Hallucinations"

"Funereal Hallucinations" is the savage new single from Pacific Northwest death / doom metal abomination Mortiferum. The track has been issued advancing the band's debut LP, Disgorged From Psychotic Depths, set for worldwide release through Profound Lore on October 11th.

With Disgorged From Psychotic Depths, the monstrous offering Mortiferum have spewed forth crawls as an anguished slab of death doom filth of the most wretched order. Dark and foreboding through monolithic brutal crestfallen riffs and malformed dissonant rhythmic rumblings, Disgorged From Psychotic Depths is a towering and dreadful benefaction of atmospheric imposing death metal ruin and depravity reeking of the stench of the early '90s American and Finnish death metal scenes.

Disgorged From Psychotic Depths was recorded by Evan Mersky, mixed by Andrew Oswald, and mastered by Dan Lowndes, and is completed with artwork by Chase Slaker. North American pre-orders can be placed here, while European pre-orders can be placed at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Archaic Vision Of Despair"

"Inhuman Effigy"

"Putrid Ascension"

"Funereal Hallucinations"

"Interlude (Anamnesis)"

"Faceless Apparition"

Catch Mortiferum live at the following shows:

November

2 - Highline - Seattle, WA

13 - The Meatlocker - Montclair, NJ

14 - Wonderland - Richmond, VA

15 - Pyre Press - Pittsburgh, PA

16 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

17 - The Black Market - Lakewood, OH

18 - See-Scape - Toronto, ON

19 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

20 - Geno's Rock Club - Portland, ME

21 - Ralph's Rock Diner - Worcester, MA

22 - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY

23 - Atlas Brew Works - Washington, DC

(Photo by Carter Murdoch)